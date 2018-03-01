The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that some persons are using the war against Boko Haram to loot the treasury.

He noted that the fight against insurgency had become a business because those benefiting from Internally Displaced Persons scams and payment of ransom (in dollars) to free those abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents, among others, would never wish to see the end of the insurgency.

The governor described the alleged withdrawal of the military from Dapchi a few days before the 110 pupils were abducted as a major pointer to possible conspiracy.

He wondered why no one had been questioned despite conflicting claims by the army and the police.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said the withdrawal of $1bn from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government was to fleece the country.

Fayose said, “Painfully, it appears we will have to live with Boko Haram for a very long time because waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to save Nigerians is a waste of time.

“They boasted that Boko Haram will be defeated within three months; it is now more than 30 months. All that they have told Nigerians is grammar – Boko Haram technically defeated, Boko Haram completely defeated and now Boko Haram completely degraded.”

“As long as the fight against Boko Haram remains a business venture, providing cheap money for top officials of this government, the insurgency will continue.

“President Buhari must, therefore, look inwards and purge his government of those benefitting from the insurgency if indeed he desires that it should end.”