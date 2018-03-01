The Labour Party, LP, Ogun State chapter has kicked against agitations for State Police saying the state governors would turn men of such outfit to suppress opposition.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Abiodun Owolabi, at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The party however advocated decentralisation of the present Nigeria Police Force to allow for effective policing in the country.

Owolabi said the experience of State electoral commissions, SIECS, has shown that governors across the country regardless of political parties they belong always ensure one hundred percent victory for their parties at local government elections.

He said, “The clamouring for State Police is not a bad idea but the ugly experiences of the past most especially, on the state electoral commissions as pawn in the hands of our state governors called for rethink.

“We are all aware that our governors make nonsense of local government elections being conducted by states across Nigeria. No opposition is allowed to win even a ward councillorship in most elections conducted just because the commissions are at the whims and caprices of the governors.

“No political party is left out of this criminal act of suppressing opposition. One is then left to wonder what manner of atrocities will be Committed by these governors if they have police under their command.

The party however called on Federal government to beef up security around the country especially around schools saying there should be put in place a policy that posts policemen to their localities where they will be more effective because they are part of the people.

On the crisis in the party, Owolabi called on members to be committed to party ideals saying the foundation of Labour Party is struggle.

He assured that the party was more ready than ever to take over Ogun State at the next general elections.