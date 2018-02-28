National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said extension of the party`s National Working Committee (NWC) tenure by the National Executive Committee (NEC) was done in good fate.

He stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to the development in an interview with newsmen.

The chairman explained that the decision was to give the party room to face the serious task ahead, especially the 2019 general elections.

The NEC of the party, at its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja extended the tenure of the Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC by one year, starting from June.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who announced the development to newsmen at the end of the NEC meeting, had said that the decision was taken in line with the party´s Constitution.

He explained that it was to ensure that peace prevailed within the party’s hierarchy ahead of the 2019 general elections.“Considering the time left for the party to conduct all the congresses, we cannot afford to approach general elections with more dispute and crises.

“So, relying on Article 13 of our Constitution, which empowers the NEC to carry out the function of the convention, the NEC has decided to extend the tenure of the current NWC,’’ Bello said.

He explained that the tenure extension included the party´s other executive committees at various levels, but stated that the action would not stop its non-elective National Convention slated for July.