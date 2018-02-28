National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Oyegun has said that he was not surprise with the reactions of some governors objecting to the extension of the tenure of the national leadership of that party.

Speaking to newsmen Wednesday, while reacting to the report credited to the chairman of the governors forum and governor of Zamfara state, Abdul-aziz Yari Abubakar, and others, Oyegun said that it was natural for people to kick against the one-year tenure elongation granted the leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Stressing that it was impossible to expect a hundred percent support for such a decision, the party head said that the decision was not new in the APC, adding that it will be practically impossible to conduct an elective convention ahead of the general elections lined up this year and next year.

“I don’t want to talk on this sensitive political issue, but suffice it to say that whatever is happening naturally will be a contrary view. So, it will be so difficult if you come out with a total, one hundred per cent unanimity; but I think the reasons for not wanting to hold some of these elective congresses this year is very clear,” he said.

“We have such a mighty of work to do this one year and each one has the potential of causing crisis. It has always been anyway, once there is an election, it always create its own issue.

“We are going to have a first set of party elections, second set of election for governmental aspirants, House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and so on.

“So, we just felt we could differ on some of these issues since the party felt some of these challenges can be deferred for one year for the serious task before us which is the national elections.

“People gave the good examples of Ekiti and Osun last time where because of this same problem elections were due in those two states, the filling of party offices had to be deferred and that was why they were not part of election,” Oyegun explained.