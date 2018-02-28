Edo State Chapter of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), on Wednesday raised an alarm over alleged plan by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to manipulate Saturday local government election by falsifying the results at the sitting room of a godfather.

Comrade Tony Erha, Chairman Media & Strategy Committee, ADP, Edo State, who raised the alarm at a press conference in Benin said members of ADP were disturbed by the alleged plan of APC cabal to falsify figures in favour of the ruling party in the state.

According to Erha, “We are disturbed and want to inform you all about the news reaching us that a notable APC godfather is leading a section of the ruling party to carry out an unwholesome act that could cause mayhem in the state on Saturday.

“It becomes a more dangerous example for the said APC cabal to be bent on continuing with their evil plans for the local government elections, despite that they have forced most opposition parties to boycott the elections.

“This is against the principled stand of the Edo state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), that the same elections must be free and fair and devoid of violence.

“We of the Edo State ADP are pained and surprised as to why Governor Obaseki is always obstructed by these so called cabal from playing his simple constitutional roles as the Leader of the Edo APC, especially as it relates to the local government elections that are primary to the grassroots people.

“Are these not the same functions which the immediate past governor in the state, had performed unchallenged?

“Ordinarily, the overbearing APC cabal ought to be grateful to the Edo ADP for giving the elections and EDSIEC a semblance of credibility, as it is fielding candidates and has encouraged some other opposition parties to participate in it.

“From the onset, Edo ADP had been encouraged by the due process and earnestness of Governor Obaseki to participate in the election,” he said.

Comrade Erha also announced that Edo ADP described as a monumental fraud, shame and disservice to the Edo voters the recent vote against the autonomy of the local government and the judiciary, by the Edo State House of Assembly members and should be condemned in totality by all good people of the state.

“Pointedly, Edo ADP stands by the ideals of democracy, good governance and the rule of law, and is determined to take the Edo people to the greater heights of life fulfillment.

“And we are poised to frustrate all the moves to install rubberstamps as elected local government executives and the use of the revocation of local government and judicial autonomies to continue to seize and embezzle local government funds

“This has further confirmed what is generally upheld that most of the lawmakers of the House do not represent their constituents, who voted them to power, but to safeguard their selfish interests and pockets.

“We therefore wish to advise the APC cabal and the lawmakers to always follow the Governor Obaseki’s principled stand and stop drawing the state backward as witnessed in the past local government election exercises, where all sorts of impunity played out.

“We members of the Edo ADP also wish to call on Governor Obaseki to continue to hold on to his principled stand of defending the Edo people at all times, as that is only where the true self honour lies, just as we also call on the EDSIEC and the law enforcement agents to carry out its security activities during the elections without biases,” he said.