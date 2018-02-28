The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will find no work to do in his reconciliation efforts in Ondo State as there is unity in the state chapter of the party.

Mr. Tinubu was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to mend cracks in the unity of the ruling APC across its states chapters, many ruptured by crises.

The governor spoke against the backdrop of earlier reports quoting him as saying that Mr. Tinubu had no business coming to the state.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by his Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi, the governor however said the former Lagos State governor was welcome in the state.

Mr, Akeredolu said that Mr, Tinubu would find no work to do in the state since ”there was peace and stability among members of the (state) APC.

The governor also denied that he did not ”recognise the senator representing Ondo North, Ajayi Boroffice, as senator”, but added that his statement underscored the fact that, ”he knew only two APC senators working with him to uplift the state.”

The APC in Ondo State is currently embroiled in a legal tussle over the leadership of the party.

Isaac Kekekeme, who was suspended as chairman of the party under controversial circumstances, is prosecuting a case against the Acting Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, who has the backing of the governor.

Mr. Boroffice is seen by some members of the governor’s team as guilty of anti-party activities having backed the Alliance for Democracy during the last governorship election.

The governor had repeatedly denounced Mr. Boroffice’s action during the election, saying he should be sanctioned according to the provisions of the party’s constitution .

Also, his statement, that ”he knew only two senators working with him to uplift the state” clearly points to senators, Yele Omogunwa and Tayo Alasoadura, and reflects the silent battle between Mr. Bofroffice and the governor.

Olusegun Abraham, who was the runner up at the September 2016 governorship primaries, is still livid over the manner issues arising from the primaries were handled and has since sought recourse in the court of law, contending that he was the right APC candidate.

Despite these misgivings, the governor maintains there is no crisis in the state APC chapter.

According to the commissioner, the governor “wishes to make it clear that the Asiwaju Tinubu-led reconciliation committee is welcome in Ondo State at any time.”

“The committee will, however, find that it has no work to do in the state, as there is peace and stability in the Ondo State APC,” it added.

“The governor never doubts the ability of Asiwaju Tinubu to successfully carry out this onerous task of uniting our great party and putting it in good stead for the task ahead.”