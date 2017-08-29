The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Senator Andy Uba has denied reports of his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to a new party.

Uba, in a press statement put out by his media office, described as false the news that he had defected from the party, urging the public as well as party members to disregard such news.

The statement said: “In putting the records straight, let me state that Senator Uba has no intention of leaving our great party, the APC for another party.

“We will recall that Senator Uba at every point in time preceding the primaries said that he would not leave the party whatever the situation he found himself.

“Let us now ask why would he leave the party at this time? Again, what good will it do to him, his supporters or the party at this point?

“Senator Uba for now is yet to see reasons for his wanting to defect and so please people should stop spreading false news that he is planning to defect to another party as he is still a member of the APC.”

Senator Uba emerged second with 931 votes at the just concluded APC primary election in Awka, Anambra state capital.