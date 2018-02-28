A former federal lawmaker, Sen. Saidu Umar Kumo, who recently announced his leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has retraced his step, announcing his return to the party.

Sen. Kumo made this known, in a press briefing, on Wednesday, in Gombe.

Kumo, who was Director-General of Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo during the 2015 general election, said he was compelled to return to the party to facilitate the presidential aspirations of Alhaji Atiku Ábubakar come 2019.

The former lawmaker said following his decision to leave the PDP, party leaders from across the country prevailed on him to return to the party, including the former Vice President, who met with him on several occasions to persuade him to return to the party.

Kumo announced his decision to open a solidarity office in support of Atiku’s presidential ambition to cover the entire North East.

He described Atiku as ‘a goal-getter’ and achiever as well as the only visible presidential aspirant under the PDP so far.