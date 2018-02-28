A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, said there is no room for selfish politicians who want run for elective position under it party platform ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued in Awka yesterday, Ezeonwuka said it party will not accept politicians that do not have the interest of the people at heart, because APGA is known to people of integrity and God-fearing, and that with APGA’s present achievements in Anambra, it shows that a ‘performer governor’ is piloting the party’s ship.

Ezeonwuka, who is also the spiritual leader of the Igbo nation, said he was optimistic that having produced wonderful results in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, what lay next for the party was to break new grounds and win more elective positions nationwide in 2019.

“Check out Governor Willie Obiano’s record in ensuring adequate security in Anambra State, moving agriculture to the next level, massive construction of roads and community development projects.”

These were positive signs that he was going to be reelected.

Also, the performances of APGA lawmakers like Senator Victor Umeh, Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, Ossy Prestige and Gabriel Onyenwife, to mention a few, show APGA is ordained by divine providence for good performance.

All those who rode on the party’s back to achieve success and later decided to leave, are nowhere to be found today.

He, however, urged the party’s national leadership to unite and strategies towards making 2019 APGA year.

He said the All Progressive Congress, APC, has appointed its National Leader, Bola Tinubu, to put the party together ahead of 2019.

“The People Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, is also moving around with his team in readiness for 2019 general elections.

“APGA must not lag behind. Our party leaders must put machinery in motion and start the massive awareness campaign for 2019.

“APGA national leaders must always protect the interest of party faithful against political harlots, who, at a point come into the party to seek the opportunity to contest the election, and at the end, abandon the people that voted them in.

“Our party will no longer be hijacked to the detriment of those who have worked for progress and sustenance of the party. The era of ‘Monkey dey work Baboon dey chop’ is over,” he quipped.