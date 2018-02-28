The member representing Uyo/Uruan/Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Michael Enyong, has denied involvement in sex scandal, stating that his political enemies were after him over the 2019 elections.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the lawmaker explained that he ran into trouble when he organised a stakeholders’ meeting in his constituency and endorsed an aspirant for the State House of Assembly against the incumbent, stating that since that time, it has been all blackmail against him.

Displaying internet generated picture of the lady he was alleged to have impregnated, the lawmaker said he never knew her, while effort to get the brain behind allegations against him proved abortive.

“My political opponents are destroying my well established political career and rising profile in Akwa Ibom politics by generating false internet pictures with the claim that I impregnated a certain woman whom I paid off to terminate the pregnancy.”

The lawmaker added: “No amount of such pictures would stop me from going on with the policy of reaching out to my constituents who have never had it so good in the history of representative constituencies.”

“The political enemies opened a facebook account with the fictitious name” Emem Etinah”, with which hatchets job of damaging my political image were being done.”

“It was an internet generated picture of an expectant mother from the website of the World Health Organization, (WHO) which was circulated on the internet by a fictitious blog post.”

“It was reported that the I got a woman (Regina Christopher) pregnant and had paid her three hundred thousand naira (N300,000.00) to terminate the pregnancy which the woman in question failed to do.’

“The woman was said to have emerged again to blackmail the lawmaker forcing him to part with another seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000.00).”

“The whole story emanated from a fake face book account of one Emem Etinah. We began to do some search, what they did was to mechanically lift the picture of the young woman and skewed a story to give the impression that I impregnated her. The whole story is false” the lawmaker insisted.

Hon. Enyong has been under pressure for weeks over allegations that he impregnated a lady and attempted abortion.