The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for its unending support for the planned reactiviton of Premium Steel and Mines Limited (PSML), formerly Delta Steel Company (DSC) at Ovwian/Aladja.

APC, in statement by its state Publicity Secretary Mr. Leonard Obibi made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Warri.

According him, “We are excited to note that the first phase of production operations of the resuscitated Aladja Steel complex is scheduled for commissioning on Friday March 2, 2018.

“We are most grateful to Mr. President for this milestone achievement and we believe that the reactivation of this steel plant will further renew the hopes of Deltans and Nigerians at large, that APC means well for our country, and there is no doubt that this strategic action will boost the socio-economic life of the surrounding host communities through accessible and affordable healthcare, employment, women empowerment and education.

“The products from this plant will be of such high capacity that they will be used for regular and high-rise buildings, bridges, flyovers, shopping malls and skyscrapers and help us realize the dreams of the founding fathers of this huge enterprise.

‘’This is an attestation to the fact that the Made-in-Nigeria by Nigerians and for Nigerians local content policy of the Federal Government is taken very seriously and it is at the heart of our National economic development and proposed development of Delta State which includes, among others the planned take-off of the Maritime University, approval for modular refineries and the continuous support for the establishment of the proposed export processing zone (EPZ) comprising the gas city project at Ogidigben and the deep seaport in Gbaramatu, Warri South-west Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The hope of the development of the Niger Delta region can be hinged on the approval of licenses for modular refineries, the planned coastal railway line, increased budgetary allocation to all of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Presidential Amnesty Programme and the Ministry of Niger Delta, the resuscitation of the abandoned swampy 34km Bodo-Bonny bridge and road project in Rivers State to link the LNG plant in Bonny, and other actions which when completed will boost the socio-economic development and improve on the lives of the people of the entire Niger Delta region.

“We use this opportunity to assure the President of our unwavering confidence in the new economic foundation that he is laying for our country, and his ability to steer Nigeria out of the economic morass that previous administrations had plunged her into, and with all this effort, we can now foresee a very bright future for Nigeria, Niger Delta and Delta State in particular,” Obibi said.