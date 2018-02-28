A forum of Rivers State Elders Statesmen, headed by a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, on Tuesday, hailed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the infrastructural development since he assumed office in 2015.

They also urged political leaders in Rivers State to eschew bitterness and be their brother’s keeper. The elders hailed The Sun for conferring on Wike for the second time with Sun Governor of the Year Award.

The elders urged political leaders in the state and South South to stop denigrating and running one another down as such negative tendencies is greatly affecting the development of the Niger Delta region.

They urged Governor Wike to see the award as a morale booster to do more for the people of Rivers irrespective of whether they are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They maintained that this was the season for governance and that when the season for politicking comes, the various parties will present their candidates and the electorate will decide.

“We want to use the opportunity to implore governor Wike to continue in his peace building efforts which results have started manifesting through the restoration of peace which has in turn restored investors’ confidence in Rivers state that will provide jobs, employment and empowerment for the teeming youths of rivers state and stop cultism and sundry crimes.

“Niger Delta leaders should celebrate each other, instead of only celebrating outsiders. Its a shame when Niger Delta leaders keep setting up, blackmailing and using security agencies and fighting each other, instead of using their positions to develop the region and its people,” Nwuche said on behalf of others.

Speaking further, they urged politicians in the state to draw a line between politics and governance, noting that once elections are over, what is expected of leaders is to join hands to chart a common agenda for the development of the state and the country irrespective of party affiliation.

They stressed that governance is all about the people and posterity will always remember those who served selflessly while in power.