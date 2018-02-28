The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Dapchi, Yobe, to get first-hand information on the circumstances surrounding Feb. 19 abduction of 110 school girls.

The party gave the advice in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

PDP said that such visit by Buhari would bridge the gap between him and Nigerians, who daily lament the aloofness of their leader.

The party pleaded with the president to show leadership by taking that bold step to visit Dapchi, where a soothing word from him would be a balm for the distraught community.

“We also urge him to take decisive steps to scale up action for the return of our girls in spite of the huge speculations that has filled the air.

“The president must keep his words to lead from the fronts.’’

It said that Buhari should not be seen to renege on his assurances before his election, to be a father to all and to lead the fight against insurgency from the front.

“Today, Nigerians are daily slaughtered and taken as captives because those who have the direct mandate to protect them are more interested in ill-lucked 2019 re-election ambition while the citizens are left to whatever fate befell them.

“Painfully, Nigerians are yet to see any concrete action taken by the presidency to apprehend the perpetrators of the gruesome killings in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Adamawa, Borno, Plateau, Nasarawa and Yobe states.

“Nigerians are yet to see any concrete action taken by the government to apprehend the perpetrators in other states where our citizens are being hacked down by marauders and insurgents.

“They are yet to see any step so far taken, outside empty promises, to end or even reduce the carnage.’’