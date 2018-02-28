President Muhammadu Buhari says his confidence in the process of party primaries remains unshaken.

The President made the declaration while speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja on Tuesday.

President Buhari, who enjoys the support of most of the APC governors to contest the 2019 elections, said the party must not deviate from the culture of internal democracy that made the party popular in the first place.

He called on party faithful to cooperate with the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led peace initiative to checkmate the festering crisis in the party.

Speaking on governance, President Buhari acknowledged the face-off between the executive and legislative arm of government lamenting that it has affected governance adversely.

He, however, informed the party NEC that efforts were being made to reconcile with the law making arm of government.