The reconciliation assignment given to Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is the best way to ensure the All Progressive Congress, (APC) reclaims its place and win the 2019 Presidential election, the Liberty Movement, (LIM), has said.

The movement in a release signed by its National President, Mr. Edward Olusola and National Secretary, Samson Ndubuisi, said the reconciliation within the APC is necessary to revive the dwindling fortunes of the APC and bring the party on the right track of history.

The group urges APC leaders across the 36 states to support Asiwaju Tinubu to ensure his reconciliation effort succeeds.

The group said the internal crisis within the APC is affecting the economic and social transformation of the country by undermining the expected cooperation between the Presidency and the National Assembly, (NA).

It said the reconciliation will also lead to smooth implementation of the 2018 budget and fast tract economic and political dividends for Nigerians. Liberty Movement said only reconciliation of the various interests can bring back public trust adding that APC is currently deeply factionalised in most of the 36 states and that only a united front can save the party from imminent defeat.

Liberty Movement, a socio-cultural group with branches in 33 states of the federation added that the reconciliation efforts were the only way to ensure the APC wins the Presidential and National Assembly elections. The presidential election comes up early next year.