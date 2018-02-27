The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has urged Resident Electoral Commissioners to be firm on the side of the law ahead of 2019 elections.

Yakubu gave the advice at a consultative meeting with the RECs in Abuja on Tuesday, and advised them not to be distracted by politicians’ antics.

He said that Nigerians deserved nothing less than free, fair and credible elections, adding that the responsibility of INEC to the nation could not be compromised.

He said: “For INEC, the RECs are responsible for coordinating the commission’s policy and programmes at the states’ level; your role is pivotal to the success of elections.

“The feedback we receive from you is also essential to continuation of policies.

“As we approach the 2019 general elections, I wish to draw your attention to the need to stand firm on the side of the law and the people of Nigeria who deserve nothing less than a free and fair elections.

“Do not be distracted by partisan comments from any quarters; there will be attempts to draw the commission into needless controversy.

“You must not descend into the arena; you must be focused on the role of serving Nigeria conscientiously, transparently and doggedly always and in accordance with the law.”

He said that in furtherance of the commission’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections, it had organised two retreats in the last two months in Oyo and Lagos.

Yakubu said that the retreats examined the procedures of the commission with focus on the 2019 elections plan.