Embattled former governor of Nasarawa state and senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the passage of election sequence by the 8th Senate would not see the light of the day.

He vowed to defend the interest of President Buhari and questioned the conduct of Senate president, Bukola Saraki, in the passage process.

Senator Adamu, who was removed as chairman of the northern senator’s forum, has denied allegations that he mismanaged funds of the group, saying that the allegations were raised because he rejected the passage of the new election sequence by the Senate.

Senator Adamu, speaking at his Keffi residence, while addressing stakeholders of his party in the state, accused his colleagues both in the House and the Senate of plotting to frustrate the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

He said that it was wrong to be elected into the National Assembly on the platform of a party and be engaging in anti-party activities.

The first civilian governor of the state said it was unacceptable for anyone to climb to elective position on the platform of APC and later form a group opposed to the government of the President who is leader of the party.

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation and Speaker, Nasarawa State Assembly, Hon Balarabe Abdullahi, said the party in the state was solidly behind the former governor in his support to the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.

“We are openly saying that he has our total approval to support President Muhammadu Buhari for another term in 2019, and we say openly that he didn’t just come into the open to support President Buhari, but has the mandate of the APC in this state to do so,” said Abdullahi.

“We are proud to associate with our senator who has represented us well, and is still representing us well in the hallowed chamber of the Nigerian senate” he said.