The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by John Oyegun by 12 months.

The decision was taken at the national executive council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking at the end of the NEC meeting, Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, said the extension would take effect from June 30.

“The NEC met today and major decisions in line with the constitution of the party. We all aware that the tenure of current NWC and the executive members of this party both elected and appointed come to an end June this year,” he said.

“Considering the time left for the party to conduct all the congresses and conventions and considering that our leader Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been charged with the responsibility of reconciling all aggrieved members of our party, we cannot afford to approach the general election with more disputes and crises adding that party have decided on line with article 13 which empowers the NEC to carry out the functions of its convention and the NEC has decided to extend the tenure of current NWC other executive committees at various levels for another 12 months starting from June 30th.”