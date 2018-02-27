Senate President Bukola Saraki is not among the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ongoing national executive council meeting of the ruling party.

The number three citizen was also absent on Monday night when President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the APC caucus at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Earlier in the day, Saraki was at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), where his trial was adjourned following a complaint by Kanu Agabi, his counsel.

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, accompanied him to the tribunal.