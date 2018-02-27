Stakeholders from Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas of Bauchi state have endorsed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election, come 2019.

Addressing a press conference at Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat (NUJ) late Monday evening, leader of the stakeholders who is the Turakin Dass, Isiaka Suleiman said the decision to endorse Buhari and Dogara was taken after critical and in-depth performance assessment and due consultations with the people of Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas irrespective of political affiliations.

According to him, “Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has performed exceptionally excellent in delivering the dividends of democracy not only to his constituency but even beyond.

Given his political antecedents, he is a man with professional sagacity, immense insight, profound intellectual acumen.

He is an astute administrator paragon of peace, an epitome of Justice, the political icon of our time and place, great achiever and a promise deliverer”.

The forum also endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari come to the 2019 elections adding “the concerned stakeholders from Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro Local Government Areas, declare our support and endorsement for Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari as our candidates for House of Representatives and President of Nigeria respectively”.

Isiaka Suleiman also enumerated some achievements recorded by Yakubu Dogara in the last 3 years as construction and fully equipped of 25 modern clinics, free health care services for 67,000 patients from Gombe, Yobe, Plateau, Kaduna and Adamawa states, monthly medical bills of over 150 people and different roads projects that transform the landscape of their constituency.

“Hon Dogara, in the discharge of his constitutional responsibility as a Speaker sponsored the bill of the year for the establishment of North-East development Commission as his region has been ravaged by the insurgency.

The bill was meant to rehabilitate, reconstruct, recover and redevelop the North East. He made history as the first ever Speaker to step down from his seat to sponsor a bill. The bill was unanimously supported by all members”, he added.

The forum thereby called on all citizens of Dogaras constituency who intends to contest for House of Representatives or President to suspend their ambition and support Yakubu Dogara and Muhammadu Buhari re-election bid in 2019.

He declared that “As our commitment to this noble struggle, in addition to canvassing for the vote, we the concerned stakeholders have resolved to purchase the interest and nomination forms for Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara come 2019”.

“We would beg and persuade to continue, if he refuses, we would force him, if he persistently resists, we would be left with no option rather than to take legal action, for the court to compel him to accept the request. After all, we are very sure that he will answer our call” he said.