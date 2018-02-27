The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary over the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress.

The APC NEC, to be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, is due to hold at the National Secretariat of the APC on Tuesday.

The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, moved the motion for the adjournment of plenary on Tuesday.

The APC has the majority in the Senate, with the leadership also dominated by senators elected on the platform of the party.