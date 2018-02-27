The ‎Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has said all female aspirants for the Kaduna State local government election will be given free forms to contest.

The State Independent Electoral Commission, SIECON, has set May 12 for the poll.

According to the state chapter of the PDP after its caucus meeting, the party also adopted other resolutions of the National Working Committee, NWC, on guidelines for the conduct of local government elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party publicity secretary, Abraham Catoh‎, made available to newsmen.

The statement said aspirants for councillorship shall pay the following fees: Nomination form – N30,000; Expression of Interest form – N5,000.

For chairmanship aspirants, nomination form is N100,000 and expression of interest form is N25,000.

On the delegates for the councillorship primaries, the PDP said they are, “all statutory delegates as required by the party constitution, all local government party excos, all eard excos, three ad-hoc delegates per polling unit (booth) to be elected by the party stakeholders​ of each polling unit (booth) on the date as announced by the party.”

The party also said those to conduct primaries for chairmanship‎ position are all statutory delegates, local government party excos, ward excos, and three ad-hoc delegates from each ward.

Others are all former party chairmen who are still members of the party, former state working committee members who are still members of the party and former council chairmen who are still members of the party.