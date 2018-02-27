Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, has urged members of the party in the state to support Hon. Moshood Salvador, the state chairman of the party.

Olorunrinu, who is the only PDP man who has not defected from the party made the appeal at the party secretariat in Lagos in reaction to insinuations that Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, has withdrawn his support for Salvador as chairman of the party in Lagos State.

He said, “For us, we believe that there are issues that must come up as common with every association and group, but it is not true that Chief Olabode Bode George is not behind the party chairman in the state.”

He said that since George initially called all of them and urged them to support Salvador when he was contesting the chairmanship in the state and has never called them to say anything contrary, it is wrong for anybody to say that the two leaders were not together.

“I never supported Salvador when he was contesting for the position of the state chairman, but George called and told us to go and support him and his election was ratified.

“So, there is no way for us to start distracting him at the moment. I want to use this medium to appeal to our members to work together and ensure the victory of the party in the coming election, or we will regard such person as opposition within.

“I learnt something with the party I am working with, they may have their differences, but they would first win the election before they start fighting.

He expressed the preparedness of PDP to win the forthcoming general election in Lagos State and the entire country and urged members of the party to work as a team and avoid divisive tendencies.