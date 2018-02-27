Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, has promised to address the poor governance that has kept Ekiti State underdeveloped, if voted as the next governor of the state.

He made the promise in his manifesto released ahead of March 9 when he is to officially declare his interest in contesting the governorship election slated for July 14, 2018.

In the manifesto titled ‘My Agenda for Life More Meaningful for Ekiti People’, Ojudu said Ekiti under him would be prosperous where more values would be added to lives of the people.

The manifesto, according to Ojudu, intends to overcome the long years of poor governance, which led to battered economy, infrastructural decay and executive rascality, which denied Ekiti people the needed development.

“The manifesto, which covers a wide range of economic and social development issues, addresses itself to overcoming the manifestations of poor governance in Ekiti State over the years.”

With a strategy thrust, which rests on four pillars, seeking to: Foster economic growth; Invest in the people; Nurture enterprise and innovation; and Ensure wellbeing (FINE), Ojudu plans to put Ekiti back on the path to greatness to make the lives of the people more abundant and restore the dignity of Ekiti people.

The governorship aspirant promised to eliminate gender-based violence, empower women and young people and absorb the energy and talents of young people through sports.