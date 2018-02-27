The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to immediately commence full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe.

The party made the demand in a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi last week Monday, abducting 110 students.

The party said that the investigation had become imperative in the face of rising speculations and conspiracy theorems in public space, fueled by conflicting reports.

It added that the investigation was important, following attempts at cover-up and disagreements among some government officials and agencies regarding the incident.

“The National Assembly must take a critical note of the allegation by Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Geidam, who insists that the abduction was preceded by the withdrawal of troops safeguarding the troubled area.

“The governor is the chief security officer of the state.

“His statement cannot be taken lightly or even dismissed by just a wave of the hand by anybody or any government agency under any guise whatsoever,” it said.

The PDP also urged the national assembly to investigate the conflicting reports that on the abduction.

The party stated: “Nigerians are indeed worried about the apparent deliberate design to hide the facts of this abduction and demand to know the truth.

“It is a common saying in Africa that thunder does not strike on the same spot twice.

“We must not allow our national ambience to be filled with speculations from conspiracy theorists.

“Our lawmakers must therefore, in unraveling the matter, question all security agencies, particularly those operating in the area.”

The PDP further urged the national assembly to urgently come to the rescue of some of the parents of the abducted girls.

According to the party, some of the parents were arrested and taken into custody for daring to demand explanations on the whereabouts of their children and wards.

It added: “The Federal Government must be made to live up to the basic responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“We therefore demand a strong legislative action at the highest level to enable our nation know the truth on this matter and other issues directly affecting the safety and wellbeing of our citizens.”