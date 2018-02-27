The move by some top members of the All Progressives Congress to replace the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, with a former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, may have failed.

This followed the position of the State Chairmen of the party backing the continuation of Odigie-Oyegun in office.

In fact, the State Chairmen called for the extension of the National Chairman’s tenure in office for another two years.

The position of the Chairmen was said to have followed moves to replace Odigie-Oyegun at the National Executive Council meeting of the party holding in Abuja on Tuesday (today).

The decision to remove Odigie-Oyegun was said to have followed the complaint by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the National Chairman was a clog in the wheel of the assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

This was preceded by several complaints of undue interference by some state chapters in their affairs by the National Chairman.

However, in what appears a masterstroke by Odigie-Oyegun, 31 State Chairmen threw their weight behind him to continue in office.

In a statement after their meeting in Abuja on Monday, the Forum of APC State Chairmen said in a communique: “The forum after dissections and thorough appraisal of the APC-led Government hereby unanimously pass a vote of confidence on our dear President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of our great party Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other leaders of our great party for their numerous achievements despite the challenges so far experienced in our dear country. We also urge Mr. President to present himself for second tenure come 2019.

“The forum hereby also resolved as follows:

“a. That we support His Excellency Senator Bola Tinubu-led peace and reconciliation committee and urge the committee to expedite action in reconciling members of the party. The forum also calls on all the members of our great party to give maximum support to the committee to achieve sustainable peace in the party

“b. In view of the short period between the time available for the proposed party congresses and INEC published time-table for conduct of party primaries and general elections, the forum resolved that the tenure of the present officers of the party at all levels be extended by 2 years to avert challenges in the party.

“c. in view of the reasons as adduced above, and the fact that the present constitution as amended in 2014 has not been fully tested in the short life of the party, the forum resolved that the proposed amendment of the party constitution be suspended.

“d. The forum extends our heartfelt condolences and sympathizes with the good people of Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Yobe and Bomo States for the attacks on them by the enemies of our dear country.”