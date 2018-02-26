The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has passed a vote of no confidence in the Zonal Chairman of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, over his role in the last week’s plot to harmonise State Executive of the party in the state.

Olafeso was accused of giving undue recognition to the masterminds and proponents of harmonization plot “to destabilise Oyo PDP, thereby usurping and undermining the power of the party’s leadership in Abuja”.

The PDP members said they were impressed by the position of the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, that all politics was local and that the state chapter be left to determine our fate ourselves, has further reinforced “our belief that the era of impunity was indeed a forgone thing in the party now primed to take over rein of governance across all levels in 2019”.

Briefing newsmen after the party’s State Working Committee emergency meeting in Ibadan on Monday, the state Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, said the decision became necessary because Olafeso had colluded with others to rock the boat of the party and frustrate former Governor Rashidi Ladoja out of the party.

Mustapha said the zonal chairman, who could have intervened by finding out what was happening in the party, took the matter to Abuja to use a platform that looked as if though he and others invited for last week’s meeting were discussing with the National Working Committee.

He disclosed that the proposal to share the 26 state offices neither got to the NWC nor the National Executive Committee of the party, but was a secret agenda between Olafeso and others, prompting Secondus to warn against tampering with Oyo PDP executive as currently constituted, at last Thursday’s NEC meeting.

The chairman admitted that personal interest of some people in clinching PDP tickets for the 2019 elections sparked the current crisis, urging such individuals to put the interest of the suffering people of the state who desired a change above their personal interest.

He stated that the party would not accept any plan to frustrate Ladoja out of the party because he remains the leader who still enjoys massive support that could lead PDP to victory in 2019 election.

Mustapha said: “The day we shared the offices, we did not do so on the basis of factions but among the five political parties that came together to form the new PDP, namely the old PDP, Accord, SDP, Labour Party and AD.

“While PDP got 13 offices, Accord got only six, SDP three, Labour Party three and AD one. Seyi Makinde can’t say he has not got any slot. He has three of the SWC members given to SDP.

“But as Secondus told us, he would not be a party to anything that is illegal.

“We received a call from Abuja that I should see that I bring five people each from Ladoja’s faction and five from Seyi Makinde’s faction.

“To me personally, I see that as an insult.

“We did the ward and local government congresses successfully and there were neither factions nor rancour.

“We did not have any problem because the arrowheads of the five parties were appointed coordinators to handle the congresses in the wards and councils.

“We formed a committee of 33 people.

“But Eddy Olafeso unilaterally increased the number to 47, until he was vetoed by the Senator Ahmed Markafi-led National Caretaker Committee.

“Makinde himself conducted the congresses in Ibadan North East Local Government Area.

“Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola did the congresses in Ogbomosho North and South councils.

“Senator Hosea Agboola conducted those of Itesiwaju Local Government Area, while Chief Sharafadeen Alli handled Ibadan North Local Government Area.

“People are yearning for a change in Oyo State and we feel our coming together will bring about the change.

“If all of us can come together, if Ladoja joins us we will win the election.

“But these people don’t want Ladoja from the onset and they are still on it.

“All that is happening now is just to frustrate Ladoja out of the PDP.

“But they will not succeed by the grace of God.

“We have told the national headquarters to leave us alone.

“We will deliver the state.

“I am exonerating the national chairman, Secondus.

“But it is the legacy of Markafi that others are trying to destroy.

“We worked hard to bring Ladoja to PDP unsuccessfully.

“But it was during Markafi that this was achieved.

“We know Ladoja has the masses on Oyo State behind him and politics is a game of number.

“They don’t want Ladoja, but we want him to be the rallying point for Oyo PDP.

“If there are people I can beg, I will beg them to make sacrifice on behalf of the suffering people of the state.”