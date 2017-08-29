Environmentalist and one time Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn to tolerate dissenting voices as way of deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos on plans by the federal government to monitor social media against hate speeches, Onuesoke said such move is a calculated attempt by the ruling party to gag Nigerians.

“Constructive criticisms are healthy for democracy. They help to checkmate government and build a virile society. APC came into power through the power of the social media. They introduced hate speech into the polity. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was called all sorts of names; his family members were not spared.”

“APC should learn to accommodate dissenting voices. Trying to gag Nigerians will not solve the problems bedeviling the economy. Hate speech is not the problem of Nigeria. Restructuring this Country is an antidote to hate speech,” he noted.

The PDP chieftain who said APC has no viable structure on ground in the Niger Delta declared that the party does not have the wherewithal to win elections in the Niger Delta region.

“APC is just hallucinating, building castles in the air. They don’t have what it takes to win elections in any part of this country and certainly not in the Niger Delta region,” he said

“In Delta State for instance, they have up to three factions with no structure on ground. These factions are headed by people who ordinary cannot win elections in their various wards. They now want to be party leaders and governorship candidate. And that has been the scenario in all the Niger Delta States, APC is highly factionalized.

“If they cannot put their house in order, how will they win elections? Who will even vote in APC again come 2019? Considering the high level of poverty, the excruciating and debilitating pains the masses pass through on daily basis as a result of this inept government of APC, no Nigerian in his right senses will vote them, not only in the Niger Delta region but Nigeria as a whole”.

“I can assure you that there is no alternative to PDP Government in Niger–Delta. This is not debatable,” he stated.

On PDP’s chances in Anambra State governorship elections, Onuesoke said PDP will surely come out victorious.

“No doubt about PDP’s emergence. You saw how the primaries were conducted without rancour. That alone is a testimony that PDP is set to go places. We made mistakes in the past and have learnt from such mistakes,” he noted.