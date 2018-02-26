The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has said that about 215,000 permanent voter cards are yet to be claimed by their owners in the state.

The electoral outfit said it regretted the development inspite of sensitisation campaigns carried out by the commission and given that there were only a few months to election.

Ekiti State currently has about 842,731 registered voters.

The commission also assured that cases of underaged voting would not be allowed during the July 14 governorship election in the State.

According to INEC, the problem of underage voters was checked during the several registration exercises conducted in the state.

The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Abdulganiy Raji, who spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday on preparations for the election, said the commission frowned at sharp practices, specifically underaged voting, which undermines the electoral process.

The raging controversies of underage voting, which made the headlines following the council elections in Kano had put INEC in unfavourable spotlight.

Public outcry against the practice which had reportedly prevailed in parts of the north over the years, had forced the commission to institute a probe into the allegations.