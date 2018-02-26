A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), in Anambra State, has moved to sensitise and mobilise the electorate against some legislators who have failed their respective constituencies through their abysmal performances within their tenure in office.

The group said it would ensure that such poor performers are voted out of office during the election saying, “It is unfortunate that most of our federal legislators mismanaged the constituency funds mapped for their constituency projects”.

The CD, in a 5-point communiqué issued, on Monday, in Onitsha, shortly after their meeting, jointly signed by its state chairman, Comrade Nnadi E. Philip, and Financial Secretary, Unah Zaccheaus, urged Governor Willie Obiano to conduct election into the 21 local government areas of the state to institute local government autonomy in the state.

The group, however, warned that it would no longer tolerate the action of members of the state House of Assembly who jeopardise the local government autonomy by giving constant approval for extension of tenures of the chairmen of transition committees in local government areas of the state, at the governor’s finger tip, without giving a second thought to local government election.

It maintained that Anambra State in particular and Nigeria in general cannot be fully democratised without local government autonomy which is the third tier of the government and closest to the grassroots.

On the on-going registration exercise for INEC Permanent Voters’ Card, the CD called on all Anambrarians to come out en masse and get registered for the PVC to enable them participate in forthcoming elections in the country as according to them, it is the PVC that would be used to determine our future leaders.

It also appealed to Obiano to dualise the 3-3/Housing Estate road, as well as Niger Street linking Bridge-head, Onitsha and Onitsha Main Market to enable the road users have free movement in these parts of the state.

The CD also expressed support for the recent resolution of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Onitsha branch which stated that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO at 3-3 police station should be transferred out of the station for allegedly assaulting a female lawyer recently.