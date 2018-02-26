Ethnic lobby Tiv Youths Organization (TYO) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against fielding President Buhari as its presidential flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election.

According to the organisation, which held a press conference on Monday at the Makurdi NUJ House, the President had failed in his duties as Commander in Chief to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians.

Timothy Hembaor, President General of TYO, told the press that if the APC insisted on President Buhari as its presidential candidate, then the organization would have no choice than to have the Tiv nation and its friends vote against him in 2019.

The TYO also called for the immediate overhaul of country’s security architecture to accommodate other ethnic groups, and to improve intelligence gathering.

It urged the Federal Government to direct troops under Exercise Ayem Akpatuma to adhere to professional conduct and put an immediate stop to what it described as “the daily attacks, wanton killings and maiming of innocent, harmless, defenseless and law abiding Tiv people of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States.”