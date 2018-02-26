Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State at the weekend described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a failed party which, according to him, was never successful in achieving anything throughout its 16-year rule in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the digital switch over of Osun state in Osogbo, the state capital, he pointed out that the PDP government failed to meet the June 2015 deadline for switch over from analogue to digital because the party was not known to have succeeded in anything.

Aregbesola said, “The PDP is not known to be successful in anything. The PDP is a failed party and that is why the nation failed to beat the deadline for digital switch over. Our party, the APC came and the switch over was done in Jos, FCT, Kwara and Enugu and now in Osun.

“Should the PDP even be talking in Nigeria? They spent 16 years of hopelessness. Out of the 16 years the PDP ruled Nigeria, the price of crude oil was an average of $100 per barrel. They squandered all that, no good roads; there was nothing to show for the huge money the nation realised from oil.”