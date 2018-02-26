The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured indigenes of Ekiti State that cases of underage voting will not be allowed during the July 14 governorship election in the state.

The commission clarified that the electoral body has not allowed such tendency during the registration of voters that had been undertaken in Ekiti since inception, adding that such would not be witnessed in the forthcoming election.

The commission also regretted that about 215,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by owners a few months to the election in spite of its sensitisation and campaign programmes.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Abdulganiyi Raji, said the body would not allow any sharp practice, including underage voting that could vitiate the electoral process during the poll.

Raji spoke based on controversies that trailed the just concluded Kano local government elections, where some underage voters were allegedly found to have voted.