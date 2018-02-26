The Director-General of Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO), Dr Ifeoluwa Arowosoge, has assured the electorate in Ekiti that former governor, Chief Segun Oni, will deliver on all his campaign promises if re-elected.

The media aide to Oni, Mr Steve Alabi, said in statement that Arowosoge gave the assurance when some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members from all the 16 local government areas visited Oni at his campaign situation office in Ado-Ekiti.

Oni, who was the governor of Ekiti between 2007 and 2010, is seeking re-election to govern the state on the banner of APC.

Arowosoge recalled that in his first term, Oni promoted peaceful co-existence and ensured the provision of social services while education was primary function of the government.

He challenged the electorate to always ensure that campaign promises are fulfilled by politicians at any level of administration.

“It is necessary to take some time to let the people know that we can make our votes count by holding political office holders accountable to the promises they make during their electioneering campaign.

“It is important for government to go to the people to find out what their needs are, understand them and address them for better life, “he said.

Arowosoge, a former member of the House of Representatives, advised the national and state executives of the APC to consider the former governor as the party’s candidate ahead the July 14 gubernatorial election, saying only Oni has electoral value.

According to Arowosoge, Oni has been receiving clarion calls from interest groups like teachers, civil servants, local government workers, retirees, youth and women groups to contest given his performance while in office between 2007 and 2010.

“He is simple, intelligent, humble, respectful, incorruptible, responsible and God-fearing,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders and members, a former Special Adviser, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, said: “Oni is the man we have chosen to work for; we are not ashamed to associate with this man of integrity and we must ensure that he wins both the primary and general election with a landslide victory.

“The political atmosphere is most favourable for our party now and the only person people are demanding of our party to give them is Chief Olusegun Oni who they are ready to vote in as governor come July 14.”