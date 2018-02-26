The Peoples Democratic Party has declared that the All Progressives Congress will not exist in the South-East beyond the 2019 general elections.

The opposition party made the declaration during the inauguration of the PDP Youth Alliance, South-East Zone, in Enugu.

The National Coordinator of the PDP Youth Alliance, Dr. Charles Omini, who inaugurated the body, boasted that the PDP would reclaim all elective positions in the South-East in the forthcoming elections.

Omini noted that the APC was already campaigning for the PDP through ‘bad governance’ by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Further declaring that the 2019 polls is going to be an easy ride for PDP in the South-East, Omini said, “Within the last three years, all has not been well with Nigeria, we ended up having a situation where we installed a bad tyre on a new vehicle.

“We delivered our mandate to a party that has now unleashed killer Fulani herdsmen on all of us, a party that has taken the country 60 per cent backward.

“They (APC) thrive in making the people of this country suffer and that is why as we speak, they plan to even make a litre of fuel N300.

“This is a government that claimed it came to fight corruption but look at all the indices, including the report from the Transparency International.

“They have failed in all areas – economy, security, anti-corruption.

“So, with the mandate we have, and the capable hands we are inaugurating here today, the APC will not exist in the South-East beyond 2019.

“Let us consolidate on the campaign they have already done for us, which is over 80 per cent.”

The member representing Nsukka East in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Chinedu Nwamba, who was inaugurated as the South-East coordinator of the PDP Youth Alliance, said the party will not disappoint if it returns to power in 2019.

Nwamba said, “They have done the campaigns for us in those non-PDP states so we shall go there to mobilise our people, have structures in all the polling booths, and retake the areas.”