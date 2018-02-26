The national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled to meet tonight to discuss sundry issues plaguing the party, including the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Other issues to be discussed, according to reliable sources, are the party’s presidential nomination primaries, funding and possibly, the feud between Oyegun and the National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, which broke out last week.

The outcome of the caucus meeting, sources said, would be tabled before the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

There had been a division among the party leaders over the tenure of the NWC, which terminates on June 3, 2018. While a group argued for the holding of a national convention to elect a new working committee before the presidential nomination primaries, the other proposed the extension of the outgoing committee’s tenure, contending that it would appear awkward to hold two conventions within a few months interval.

President Muhammedu Buhari is said to have the ears of both sides and would be expected to break the ice tonight as the gladiators battle for the soul of the party.

The pro-extension group in support of Odigie-Oyegun was said to have met in Lagos on Saturday to put finishing touches on its strategy for tonight’s battle.

Also expected to dominate the meeting’s discussion is the feud between Tinubu and Odigie-Oyegun.

The national leader had, last week, in a letter addressed to the national chairman accused him of undermining him (Tinubu) in his efforts to carry out the assignment Buhari gave to him to reconcile aggrieved members within the party.

Odigie-Oyegun had promised a response at the weekend, but it was learnt he was prevailed upon by the presidency, he, however, replied Tinubu, promising to cooperate thenceforth.

The national chairman, a source said, is expected to go to the meeting with his defence to the allegations by the national leader for the review of the caucus.

The outcome of the review, the source said, would determine the fate of Odigie-Oyegun and his colleagues in the NWC.