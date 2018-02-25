Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has advised his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this while commenting on the conflict between him and the Senator.

Ganduje said Kwankwaso was free to leave APC and back any candidate against him to prove his popularity in Kano.

In a chat with Sun, the governor added that he wished the constitution allows that one can contest for gubernatorial election three times, so he could beat Kwankwaso.

Asked if the face-off with Kwankwaso may affect his chances in the 2019 elections, he said “On 2019 elections, that is left to God.

“But personally, I wouldn’t mind for him to join another party, back a candidate that will contest against me.

“And if the constitution allows, I would even invite him to come and contest against me on a different platform to test his popularity. Politics is like that.”

On why he retained the red cap which is one of the key elements of the Kwankwasiya ideology, Ganduje replied: “It is not as red as it used to be, it is now modified. This red cap you are seeing is not that of Kwankwaso.

“So, that is the situation we are now. We have tried all we could to reconcile, but our efforts didn’t yield fruitful results. And you know, I cannot waste my time on crisis”.