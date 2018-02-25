The Segun Oni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Kaduna Chapter Crisis has given an assurance that the different factions will soon reconcile their differences as it begins a fact finding mission to the state on Sunday.

Oni, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, gave the assurance, when he addressed newsmen shortly after he led other committee members to the site of the demolished factional secretariat of the party at 11B, Sambo Road, in Kaduna.

The APC stalwart said the committee was on a fact finding mission and its report would be used by the Bola Tinubu Presidential Committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Let me say that we are here on a fact finding mission; the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is very concerned with the crisis rocking the party in the state.

“We do not want acrimony within our family and we don’t want a situation where some members will feel bad and aggrieved. That is why we are here.

“We are also here to appeal to both sides or all the sides that you should sheathe your swords and give us time to put this report together,“ Oni said.

Oni, who apologised to the factional party leaders led by Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi and owner of the demolished Secretariat building for arriving at the venue behind schedule, agreed to hold the meeting behind closed doors at 8 p:m. on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee billed to meet with the leadership of the Danladi Wada faction of the APC at its demolished secretariat by 11:00 a.m., arrived the venue at 3:41 p.m..

It would be recalled that the national headquarters of the APC had set up the committee following the demolition of the Kaduna APC factional office which was trailed by public outcry.

The committee chaired by Oni has as members the party’s National Auditor, George Moghalu, and National Woman Leader, Rahmatu Alliyu.

Oni said on arrival that the committee would meet with Gov. Nasir el-Rufai and later proceed to the residence of the party’s National Chairman, Northwest Zone, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, whose house was also demolished by el-Rufai on April 6, 2017.

He appealed to the aggrieved party leaders to allow peace to reign in the state.

Hunkuyi, who received the committee on arrival, told members of the committee how leaders of the party had waited for six hours before leaving the venue of the interface.

The federal lawmaker also informed the committee that while the chairman of the other faction was invited by the NWC for the next National Executive Committee meeting, its own chairman (Danladi Wada) was not invited.

“If there will be reconciliation, there should fairness and justice shown to all,“ Hunkyi said.

Earlier, Sen. Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) had addressed newsmen on behalf of the group, insisting that the factional APC chairman, Wada, remains the authentic acting party chairman in the state.

Sani, who passed a vote of confidence on the Oni-led committee, however, left with other leaders of the party before the arrival of the visiting reconciliation team.

“The notice was that they would here by 11:00 a.m. but all communication to hear from them has remained futile.

“We still have confidence in the committee,” Sani said.