Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that Nigerians will vote out APC in the next general elections.

According to him, ‎Nigerians were already tired of the APC because of its woeful performance.

Wike made this comment on Monday when he granted audience to the Implementation Support Team on the World Bank-Assisted State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) yesterday.

Wike said no political miracle will allow the APC govern the country again.

He said Nigerians had already made the mistake, but emphasized that the country cannot afford to make the costly mistake again in the future.

He said, “Now that Nigerians are unhappy with them, they will go. Nothing will save them from going. Nigerians are not happy. There is no miracle again that can be performed.

“Next year is a political year, so nothing again will happen. They have failed; nobody should try to come and say we should give them another opportunity. This ‘one chance’ we have entered, we don’t want to enter it again. Nobody will make this mistake twice.”

Wike praised the World Bank for the creation of 5,500 jobs in the state and the commencement of the process for the creation of additional 5,000 jobs for the youths.