The senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in, Monday’s primaries, Stella Oduah, has attributed her absence from the party’s primary election on to imposition of a candidate.

Specifically, the senator accused a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, of bringing back the era of god-fatherism to the state.

She said despite her years in the PDP, she was treated unfairly. Oduah said imposition of candidate, in the past, affected the fortunes of the party.

According to her, it is morally wrong not to be treated fairly.‎

She listed four reasons why she boycotted the exercise.

She said: “How does this action of imposition affect the party? It affects it fundamentally to the extent that those loyalists that have been in the party all this years and suddenly over night they are being replaced by other party members that got in in less than 36 hours by Peter Obi, is totally unacceptable. There must be incentive for loyalty. And so, party loyalists must have a say. And these loyalists look towards the party and when you deny their participation, you deny them that incentive they get from being the torchbearers of the party. And so, I think it’s morally wrong for this to happen.”