The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has boasted that it will sack the All Progressives Congress, APC, completely from the South-East zone in 2019.

The opposition party spoke weekend in Enugu while inaugurating the PDP Youth Alliance, South-East zone.

They were inaugurated by the national coordinator, Dr. Charles Omini, on behalf of the national leadership of the PDP.

Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, member representing Nsukka East Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly was inaugurated as the South-East coordinator of the PDP group.

Omini said right from 1999, the South-East had been a PDP zone, until few mistakes were made which led to the taking over of two States by other political.

He, however, said with the abysmal performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, it would be an easy ride for the PDP in 2019.

“Within the last three years, all has not been well with Nigeria; we ended up having a situation where we put a bad tyre in a new vehicle.

“We delivered our mandate to a party that has now unleashed killer Fulani herdsmen on all of us; a party that has taken the country 60 percent backward.

“They thrive in making the people of this country suffer and that is why as we speak, they have plan to even make a litre of fuel N300.

“This is a government that claimed it came to fight corruption but look at all the indices, including the report from the Transparency International. They have failed in all areas- economy, security, anti-corruption.

“So, with the mandate we have, and the capable hands we are inaugurating here today, the APC will not exist in the South-East beyond 2019. Let us consolidate on the campaign they have already done for us, which is over 80 percent”, he said.

In a remark, Nwamba vowed that it was a time for the PDP to take over its mandate in the entire South-East, stressing “they have even done the campaigns for us in those non PDP States; so we shall go there to mobilize our people, have structures in all the polling booths, and retake the areas.”

“The assurance we are giving the people of the South-East is that when PDP takes over the mantle of leadership at the national level, we are not going to disappoint them.

“Having said this, I urge Biafra agitators to stop discouraging people from obtaining their permanent voters’ card. For now, Biafra has not come, so they should key into the policies of the Nigerian government. Let us go and collect our PVCs, that is the power we have.

“We all know that the South-East States have been forgotten and neglected by the federal government, that is part of the reason for the agitation, but we assure them that if they give the PDP the chance to come back to power, we will no longer hear about marginalization because PDP is not a sectional party, it is a national party, they are not sentimental”, Nwamba further stated.