President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant National Social Investment Programme, Ismaeel Ahmed, has said Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are more committed to Nigerian electorate rather than elections.

He said the two leaders cared less about elections while they care more about the citizens.

Ahmed stated this on Friday while answering questions from State House correspondents after briefing them on the update on the National Social Investments Programmes, alongside the Special Adviser for Social Protection Plan, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said this when he was asked what the present administration can leverage on as one of the successes of the social investment programme that can be used to campaign in the 2019 elections.

He explained that the implementation of the programmes was far from being political.

“The President and Vice-President are more committed to the electorate rather than elections and are concerned about the future rather than just the next one year,” he said.

He, however, said a lot of successes have been recorded in the programme that the present administration can leverage on.

He cited the instances of the 73,000 cooks that have been engaged for the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme; the over seven million pupils currently enjoying free meal which has also reduced the number of out-of-school children, as well as the 200,000 young unemployed graduates that have been engaged and are receiving N30,000 a month.

He added, “Those are successes in itself. So, if we’re looking for things to leverage on, stomp our chests and storm the political campaigns and say we should be voted again, we have a lot of success stories to tell, but that is not the entirety and essence of this programme.

“The essence of this programme is to reduce poverty and to distribute wealth as much as we can.

“The President and the Vice-President care less about the elections like I said, they care more about the citizens.