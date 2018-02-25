Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has warned that the corporate existence of Nigeria is being threatened by selective administration of justice, marginalisation and vendetta against perceived political opponents.

He called on the people to salvage the situation, even as he decried the level of poverty in the country, saying many Nigerians are dying in silence.

He disclosed this in Lagos, Friday night, while being conferred with the Man of the People award by the Silverbird Group.

He also urged people not to allow their voices to be silenced by political antagonism.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor said the way out of the nation’s challenges is restructuring.

He said: “A lot of people we know to be vocal have lost their voices. Some have taken cover under the beds of their wives. We are in a perilous time and I appreciate those who are still standing for the people at this time. For me, I will remain a man. Some people have kept quiet because they fear that they may be persecuted.

“But should we all keep quiet when people are oppressed and suppressed and blatantly marginalised? Look at the level of poverty in the country; it is sickening. The standard of living has gone down. And how do we explain a situation where some people are treated as slaves and others as princes. This country belongs to all of us. We must salvage the situation.”

On calls for restructuring, Fayose said: “I was moved by what the late Chief Ojukwu said many years ago. I never knew his wife would be the one to present this award to me. We should go back to the basics or we are going nowhere. We are one and the same and no section must be marginalised.”

He stressed that the law prohibiting open grazing in Ekiti State had come to stay, warning that anybody who violates it would pay the penalty.