The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani, has said despite the N2bn civil suit filed against him at the Kaduna High Court by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, he would not stop exposing the ills of the government in the state.

Sani, who is also a human rights activist, said over the weekend that though he has not been served with the court papers, he is, however, ready and fully pre to have pared with his lawyers to face El-Rufai on a case of civil defamation reported been filed against him.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Senator, Comrade Suleiman Ahmed, said: “The Senator is a dogged fighter who has been through many courts and even prisons in his life of struggle and can never be stopped or intimidated or silenced by any means. Those who are allergic to heat should not be in the kitchen.

The distinguished senator would never falter or waiver in speaking truth to power, whether at local or national level. Those who voluntarily offer themselves for public service have also chosen to offer themselves for public scrutiny.”

According to him, even as 2019 elections approach, nothing can deter Sani from fighting the cause of the common man and the exposing poor leadership of those who cannot deliver on the altar of democracy in Nigeria.