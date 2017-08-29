The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared Rivers state Nyesom Wike as the worst Governor in the history of the State.

This is just as it dismissed his excuse for poor performance as untenable.

Governor Wike had recently blamed the current economic recession in the country for his administration’s failure to live up to expectation and the INEC and Police for the misfortunes of PDP in the elections of the state.

Meanwhile, the APC in a statement signed by its State Chairman, Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, said Wike was the main cause of the misfortune of the PDP in Rivers state.

Ikanya in the statement said Governor Wike does not understand the dynamics of development.

The statement reads, “Wike blaming the Police and INEC for PDP’s current misfortune in Rivers State and loss of most of her National and State Assembly members in the Appeal Court as not only unfortunate but a calculated attempt to excuse himself as the main culprit for PDP’s misfortune in the State. The Party also described Wike’s excuse for his failure to develop the State as unfortunate, sad and unacceptable because many other states have been recording great achievements despite also experiencing economic recession.

“A few examples would suffice: Governor Atiku Baguda of Kebbi has achieved stable power supply in 16 LGAs and also established the Rice Pyramid (Lake Rice) in partnership with Lagos. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos s set to launch 5,000 new buses in Lagos, in addition to numerous other feats.

“On his part, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River can boast of setting up the biggest Garment Factory in Africa, the Rice City Project and Calabar Monorail, while Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has set up the First Pencil Factory in Nigeria, Led Factory and Automobile Assembly Plant.

- Advertisement -

“Instead of emulating these great leaders, our noisy and unprepared Governor Wike is celebrating the construction of Motor Park, Pleasure Park, Market, and Ecumenical Center. These were some of the projects which he wanted a whole Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to commission for him.”

“The whole world can now better understand why Wike has turned the Garden City into the Garbage City. We can now understand why Wike has turned our once peaceful State to Rivers of Blood where killing and beheading of innocent people is now the order of the day.

“We can now understand why Wike decided to use our funds to fund his dying party, PDP, instead of paying the salaries of our civil servants and pensioners. We can now understand why Wike has decided to destroy our educational system that Amaechi put on a sound footing. Wike has stopped the scholarship scheme initiated by Amaechi to ensure that no Rivers child is left uneducated.

“He has stopped the use of over 350 model schools constructed by Amaechi’s Administration so that he can embark upon the construction of his 175 non-existent schools to enable him siphon public funds.

“Because Wike has nothing to offer, he has destroyed the Banana Plantation, The Buguma Fish Industry, the Songhai Agriculture revolution and other industries set up by Amaechi to generate funds for the State and provide employment for our teeming undergraduates.

“Wike has only succeeded to turn himself into Mr. Disaster, which he has deservedly earned as the worst Governor in the annals of Rivers State. His stand contradicts the position of Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the APC candidate for the 2015 governorship election, who has a well-documented blueprint which he tagged ‘Road To Prosperity’. This roadmap by this visionary would have made Rivers State one of the most developed states in Nigeria by now.

“Wike is a man bereft of ideas and we hold former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and others who imposed this incompetent man on our once flourishing State responsible for the shocking reversal of development in our beloved State.”