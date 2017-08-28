The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday said the bye-election to fill the vacant Eti-Osa Constituency I seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly would be held on Sept. 30.

Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC’s new Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, announced the date at a stakeholders meeting attended by party leaders at the Lagos headquarters of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bye-election is coming up following the July 18 death of Mr Kazeem Alimi of the All Progressives Congress, who occupied the seat.

He succumbed to a brief illness at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, two weeks after celebrating his 50th birthday.

Dr Mudashiru Mustapha, INEC Administrative Secretary in Lagos State, had on Aug. 11 said Sept. 16 was being considered for the election.

He had, however, said it was tentative had yet to be approved by the national headquarters of INEC.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council, after Mustapha’s disclosure, urged the electoral body to shift the proposed date for the bye-election by two weeks.

The group appealed to INEC to consider Sept 30, stressing that they just finished a local government election in the state.

They said this would give the parties more time to be able to sensitise and mobilise their people ahead of the election.

Olumekun, the new Lagos REC, told the stakeholders at his maiden meeting with them that Sept. 30 had been approved by the INEC national headquarters after considering the recommendations by party leaders.

”This meeting is an opportunity for me formally introduce myself to stakeholders in the state and discuss the modalities for the forthcoming Eti-Osa I bye-election that has been slated for Sept 30.”