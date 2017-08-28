Mr Abayomi Fasuwa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Atan, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area, Ogun, says he will give the people quality representation if elected legislator in 2019.

Fasuwa who said he would vie for the Ijebu North-East Constituency seat in Ogun Assembly, stated this on Monday in Atan.

He said that he would initiate bills that would enhance development in the constituency which he described as rural and underdeveloped.

He said he would be in the race to improve the living conditions of the people and urged the people to support him to realise his ambition.

“I will initiate bills that will uplift Ijebu North-East and place it at par with other local government areas in the state.

“I have already informed my supporters in the party that my primary aim will be to see fast development in the education sector the constituency.

“I will also look into how we can tackle the problems militating against agriculture, which is the economic mainstay of the area,” he said.

Fasuwa said he understood the problem of the area which included poor education, lack of infrastructure, slow development of road network and erosion menace, among others.

He said if elected legislator, he would attract the presence of his would-be colleagues to the constituency to enable them to see things dispassionately and give quick support to his bills.

The APC chieftain promised to provide jobs through private-public partnership for the youths of the area.

Fasuwa said he supported the call for local government autonomy because local government was closer to the people and would ensure rapid development of the rural areas.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) for the steps taken so to ensure good conduct of the 2019 general election.