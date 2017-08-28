A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Aliyu Wadada, on Monday said zoning of offices by political parties is undemocratic and should be jettisoned.

Wadada, a former House of Representatives member who is aspiring to contents for governor in 2019 under APC, told newsmen in Lafia, that zoning negates all tenets of democracy and encourages mediocrity.

According to him, qualified aspirants are denied the opportunity to contest and serve the people.

He dispelled insinuations that he was planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to achieve his governorship ambition.

“These mischief makers have even gone ahead to say that I had written a letter to the PDP chairman in my ward intimating him of my intention to join the party.

“It is laughable and a blatant lie being peddled by those threatened by my pedigree and support base in the state,” Wadada added.

He said there was no problem in the APC to warrant contemplation of defection to any party.

“I was instrumental to the emergence of APC as a national official of the faction of PDP prior to the 2015 general elections, why should I leave a home I contributed to build, for who to occupy?, Wadada said.

The governorship aspirant called on his supporters to disregard the rumour, stressing that he remain loyal to the APC and would vie for the governorship ticket under the party.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has zoned the ticket for the governorship seat to Nasarawa North Senatorial District, comprising Akwanga, Nassarawa-Eggon and Wamba.

The zone has not produced a governor since the creation of the state in 1996.