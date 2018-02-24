Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to immediately tender his resignation for allegedly sabotaging the efforts of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led national reconciliation committee.

In a statement in Abakaliki on Saturday Engr. Frank Ngwu, the leader of APC Youths Vanguard opined that Tinubu’s letter to the National chairman has vindicated the earlier concerns of the group that Oyegun’s activities were creating factions in most state chapters of the party.

He condemned the undemocratic tendencies of the APC national leader especially the way and manner the national chairman has allegedly flouted court orders which restrained him from tempering with the 2014 state congress that produced Chief Ben Nwobasi as the state chairman of the party.

Mr. Ngwu further alleged that Oyegun was at the epicenter of the leadership crisis which has bedeviled the party through the issuance of inconsistent directives which had further deepened the crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Ngwu said: “We make bold to state categorically that our national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is behind the leadership crisis in Ebonyi state chapter of the APC through inconsistent issuance of directive.

“When some moneybag visited him, he authored a letter on February 23, 2017appointing one Eze Nwachukwu as the state Acting Chairman. When contempt proceeding was served on him, he quickly authorized another letter on April 25 withdrawing his initial letter.

“And despite his letter of withdrawal, he is still relating with Nwachukwu Eze as the state Chairman. For instance, during the courtesy visit to the Vice president, Yemi Osibanjo, by all the state chairmen of the party, Oyegun cleared Nwachukwu instead of Ben Nwobasi who is the authentic chairman of the party.”

The party however urged the former Lagos State Governor to “remain committed to his onerous task of reuniting all the forces in the party and ignore those they described as saboteurs”.