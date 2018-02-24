Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, says the abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls is one of the signs that Nigeria is facing difficult times under the Buhari administration, saying they were possibly ill and starving in the forest.

“They admitted that we are passing through difficult times but they did not go to the extent of telling us that, on account of what they called troubled times, we have over a hundred students in Yobe who are now in the forest. We are not sure whether they had food this night. We are not sure of their health situation”, Ekweremadu said on Friday night during the 2017 Silverbird Awards where he bagged the Silverbird Legislative Award in Lagos.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government would not tell Nigerians how things got so bad and how they intended to pull Nigerians out of hardship.

“They didn’t tell us that we have thousands of Nigerians, who are out of school.

“They didn’t tell us how eight million Nigerians, who lost their jobs in 17 months, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, will regain their jobs. They didn’t tell us how we could regain our glory before the international community in terms of fighting corruption. They didn’t tell us how water would flow from our taps again or how power would be restored.

“They didn’t tell us how fuel would get into our cars because today, our filling stations are on the streets – in jerry cans. And they call them APC fillings stations”.

The senator, however, assured that the bad situations would be fixed come 2019.